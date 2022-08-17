Akira Brown receives Moreen King CPEA Excellence Award for 2022

The eighth recipient of the Moreen King CPEA Excellence Award is Akira Brown of the New Ground Primary School.

Brown, who will be attending the St. Vincent Girls’ High School in September, placed 10th for girls and 16th overall at this year’s CPEA Examinations, making her the top performer in the constituency of South Central Windward.

Surrounded by her proud parents, Brown received a cash prize of $1000, which was handed over by the Area Representative of South Central Windward, Hon. Saboto Caesar.

Minister Caesar wished Akira the very best in her academic pursuits and encouraged students within the constituency of South Central Windward to continue to do excellent work with the aim of improving their school’s CPEA results. Caesar pledged his continued support of this annual initiative of celebrating outstanding students and embracing the legacy of Moreen King.

The late Moreen King formerly of Diamond Village and Brooklyn, New York dedicated her life to educating children and entrepreneurship.

King was the founder and owner of Traditional Day Care Early Childhood Centre in the USA.