Akley Olton receives ambassadors award from Garifuna Int’l Film Festival

Garifuna Int’l Indigenous Film Festival Awards Vincentian Filmmaker

Akley Olton, a Vincentian filmmaker, has received the Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival’s Ambassadors Awards for Cinema and Culture.

In a Facebook post, Olton expressed his gratitude for receiving the Ambassador Awards for his work on the documentary Hairouna Land of the Blessed.

“I’ve been documenting the “Garifuna Homecoming” since 2013. Over the past ten years, I have been chronicling visits by delegations of descendants of individuals who were banished by the British to create “St. Vincent and the Grenadines” over 227 years ago “.

The Vincentian filmmaker stated that his objective is to produce a feature documentary film on this journey of ancestral recovery.

“I’ve barely finished the 8-minute teaser for the film, and the feedback has been incredible,” Olton remarked.