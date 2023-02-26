Alanzo ‘Kronicle’ Edwards, rising soca artiste with a huge vision

Alanzo Edwards, commonly known as “Kronicle,” the Wet Me Down singer, is one of several promising soca artistes in St Vincent and the Grenadines with strong creative abilities and inspiring concepts for the next generation of musicians.

Kronicle, who presently resides in Redemption Sharpes, has been working on and releasing songs that he believes may “create ah vibe” and bring the community back together through music, using soca and dancehall to speak to society.

Kronicle developed a name for himself at the age of 13 by beating the desks in class, producing his own riddim, and freestyling for his peers and others in and out of school.

Being inspired by big artiste such as Machel Montano, Nailah Blackman, Farmer Nappy, Kes, Luta, and Skinny Fabulous Kronicle, he has embarked on making a name for himself in the soca industry and is encouraging those that have a dream to never give up and endure to the end.

Kronicle has written music for a variety of performers and has been acknowledged as a calm and collective person when it comes to other singers.

“My mother once told me that manners and behavior carry you through life, but I just add kindness, courtesy, and 2020 goals to her famous remark.”

Kronicle also addressed the cost of making songs and is requesting that well-known producers “give him a shot.” He also stated that you will not be disappointed for working with him because he regards himself as a very gifted man whose only wish is to be recognized by others.