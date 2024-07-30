SVG Govt denounces attempted coup d’é·tat in Venezuela

St. Vincent and the Grenadines are among ALBA nations denouncing an attempted coup d’état and fascist violence in Venezuela.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Treaty on Trade of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP) expressed on Tuesday its support for the Venezuelan nation in the face of the attempted coup d’état and the excessive violence by ultra-right groups, The results of the elections on Sunday, July 28 are unknown.

ALBA-TCP also repudiates the campaign promoted by the imperialist communications machine and the attacks and vandalism against the Venezuelan people, “the public infrastructure, symbols of patriarchy, which seek to tarnish a historic democratic day that was peacefully developed”.

The alliance stressed that it intends to impose “intolerance and an agenda different from the express will of the Venezuelan people”.

ALBA-TCP reiterated its support for the resilient Venezuelan nation, committed to peace and the government of President-elect Nicolás Maduro.