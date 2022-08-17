ALBA nations condemned US attempt to seize Venezuelan plane

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) condemned on Monday the claim of the United States (USA) to hijack the plane of the company Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, which has been held in Argentina since June 6.

Through a statement, ALBA described as “illegitimate and illegal” the request of the US Department of Justice to seize the aircraft.

“The illegitimate and illegal seizure order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia is a consequence of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the Government of the United States that threaten the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” reads the document published by the Secretary of ALBA, Sasha Llorenti, on his Twitter account.

In this sense, the alliance calls on the international community to demand the lifting of coercive measures and this new attack against Venezuela.

“The ALBA-TCP supports the legal measures undertaken by the government of Venezuela to secure its assets,” the text adds.

Similar action was presented in the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which demanded that the government of Argentina, chaired by Alberto Fernández, deliver to Venezuela the plane detained in June owned by a Venezuelan company.