ALBA-TCP members reaffirm commitment to defend multilateralism

ALBA-TCP advocated the lifting of the coercive measures imposed by the US on Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) reaffirmed on Friday their commitment to the defense of multilateralism.

After the XXII Political Council of ALBA-TCP in New York, United States (USA), the foreign ministers and heads of delegation adopted a declaration in which they agreed to increase cooperation to assist the most vulnerable States.

In the published document, they reiterated their readiness to “intensify cooperation, including multilateral cooperation, to assist the most vulnerable States, small developing States; landlocked developing States, taking into consideration, inter alia, their concerns about the negative consequences of climate change”.

Likewise, the group ratified its rejection of the imposition of unilateral measures against sovereign states, specifically, the coercive measures imposed by the U.S. Government on Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“They threaten the development, recovery, economic resilience of the region and the stability of our peoples, particularly in the context of the pandemic,” they argued.

In addition, they highlighted the cooperation, exchange and good practices that have been made in different areas of common interest to the Member States, such as health, education, culture, telecommunications, youth, sports, among others.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Heads of Delegations endorsed their commitment to strengthening ALBA-TCP as “an essential mechanism for the union of our peoples, based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity.