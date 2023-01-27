St. Vincent’s selection as CELAC President is applauded by ALBA

ALBA-TCP Praises St. Vincent’s Election as CELAC President

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) congratulated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on its election as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“We are confident that the role of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and his Honourable Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will contribute to the gradual process of region’s integration, unity, and balance of its political, economic, and cultural diversity,” the ALBA-TCP Secretariat stated.

“We express our full support for Gonsalves and wish him success in his administration,” it insisted, recalling that this is the first time an Eastern Caribbean State has held the CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which has a population of 111,000 people and a territory of about 400 square kilometers, assumes this position amid a difficult moment for the bloc, which experiences tense relationships with the U.S. and the Latin American far-right.

Source : Telesur