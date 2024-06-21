ALBA-TCP States Condemn U.S. Seizure of Venezuelan Company CITGO

The Member States of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) categorically condemn the actions taken by the U.S. administration aimed at committing the illegal seizure of the Venezuelan company CITGO Petroleum Corporation.

This blatant attack, which violates the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and the economic freedom of States, deepens the constant threat to Venezuela’s sovereignty and right to development, by perpetrating an unprecedented piracy aggression, with direct consequences on the welfare of the people, in Washington’s cynical and extortionist eagerness to choke the Venezuelan economy.

The ALBA-TCP member countries call on the international community to denounce and condemn this imperialist action by the U.S. administration, which seeks to seize assets that do not belong to it, in order to impose its illegitimate and supremacist agenda of interference in the internal affairs of other States, denying Venezuela its right to defend itself in the corresponding courts