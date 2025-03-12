OAS Elects First CARICOM National as Secretary General

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extends heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Suriname on his election as Secretary General of the Organisation of American States (OAS) for the 2025-2030 term.

His Excellency Albert Ramdin was elected at the 56th Special Session of the General Assembly of the OAS on Monday, March 10, 2025. His leadership marks a historic milestone as the first CARICOM national to hold this prestigious position in the OAS’ 77-year history.

Representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the 56th Special Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States was Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, alongside CARICOM member states, voiced strong support for His Excellency Ramdin’s transition from Foreign Minister to Secretary General.