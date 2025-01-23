Union Island students receive school supplies from Alberta community

Union Island students get 86 backpacks from Alberta Community

The Melisizwe Brothers and Aquille Ambrose, host of “The Grind Theory Talk Show,” have spearheaded a remarkable community initiative that has delivered 171 backpacks brimming with essential school supplies to students in need across the Caribbean following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Among the recipients, 86 backpacks were delivered to the students of Union Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and 85 were sent to students in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petit Martinique.

Two benefit concerts, hosted at churches within the Seventh-day Adventist Church Alberta Conference in Edmonton and Calgary, captivated audiences with the Melisizwe Brothers’ electrifying performances.

These events were attended by members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Alberta, the Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique Associations of Alberta, and the wider Alberta community, generated significant funds.

“This wasn’t just about raising funds,” said Aquille Ambrose, whose father, Pastor Aldon Ambrose, is from Union Island, motivating his involvement. “It was about rebuilding lives, one backpack, one student at a time.” Ambrose leveraged his show’s platform to mobilise support across the province.

The initiative, focused on schools in Union Island, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, saw an outpouring of generosity. They meticulously assembled and prepared backpacks filled with notebooks, pencils, erasers, and other vital learning tools for delivery.

This success story is a testament to the power of community. The Melisizwe Brothers, Aquille Ambrose, and the unwavering support of the entire Alberta community, with special thanks to Curtis Greaves, Reynold Ferary, Pastor Aldon Ambrose, and the dedicated volunteer committee, have provided much-needed relief and ignited a flame of hope for the future of Caribbean education.