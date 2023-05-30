Alex Joachim breaks 200 meter national record at Barbados swim meet

The Barbados Long Course Swimming Championships took place from 26-28 May where Kione Deshong and Alex Joachim represented Black Sands Swim Squad.

Currently in the midst of an elite training program lead by visiting Canadian coach Cathy Purdy, assisting Alex in preparation for the Swimming World Championships to be held in July in Japan. Joachim swam in the boys 15 year and over category.

He won 3 Gold medals in the 200 meter IM, the 50 meter Butterfly and the 50 meter Freestyle, whilst also picking up 2 bronze medals in the 100 meter Freestyle and the 100 meter Butterfly. Alex got his name back into the SVG record books by breaking the National record in the 200 meter Individual Medley and the 50 meter Butterfly.

Swimming in the boys 9-10 age category, Kione Deshong won a Gold medal in the 50 meter Freestyle and one bronze medal in the 50 meter Breaststroke recording personal best times in both events.