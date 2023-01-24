Alick Athanaze to lead Windwards Volcanoes in 2023 W.I Championship

Athanaze to Lead Windwards Volcanoes in West Indies Championship

Twenty-four-year-old left-handed batsman Alick Athanaze has been named Captain of the Windwards Volcanoes to participate in the 2023 West Indies Championship. His deputy will be left-arm pacer Preston Mc Sween.

Athanaze will begin his captaincy career for the Windwards Volcanoes in their first match of the 2023 West Indies Championship against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force. This would be a home game at Grenada National Stadium, from January 31 to February 3, 2023.

Steve Mahon’s led selection panel has included one newcomer in the squad, Grenadian fast bowler Nicklaus Redhead.

This would be Windward Islands’ first full 4-day championship in over 2 decades without the prolific runs scorer Devon Smith, who retired last season.

Full Squad

Alick Athanaze (Captain)

Preston Mc Sween (Vice-Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Teddy Bishop

Keron Cottoy

Kenneth Dember

Justin Greaves

Kavem Hodge

Daurius Martin

Kimani Melius

Nicklaus Redhead

Jerlani Robinson

Tevyn Walcott (Wicket-keeper)



Note

Shermon Lewis is recovering from a shoulder injury and therefore was not considered for selection.

Andre Fletcher is unavailable

Obed McCoy is recovering from injury

About the West Indies Championship (2023)

The West Indies Championship is the four-day regional red ball format for the region featuring the six West Indies Territorial franchise teams. Six teams will play each other in a League format, consisting of 5 rounds played from January 31 until April 2023.

Windwards Volcanoes Schedule for rounds 1 & 2

Jan 31 – Feb 3– Windwards Volcanoes v T&T Red Force at the Grenada National Stadium

Feb 8 – 11- Windwards Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Grenada National Stadium

Matches start at 10:00 am daily.

Source : Windwards Cricket