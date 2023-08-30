Alix Boyd Knights, Dominica’s former House Speaker, found dead at home

Alix Boyd Knights, the former speaker of the Dominica parliament, was discovered dead at her house in Trafalgar on Tuesday.

From 2000 to 2020, Boyd-Knights, an attorney, served as speaker.

When she was elected to a third term on February 4, 2010, she became Dominica’s longest-serving Speaker.

Boyd-Knights, a University of the West Indies graduate, was named Speaker Emeritus in February 2020.

“It is so nice to be appreciated, and I am very grateful to the honorable prime minister and the members of the government side, as well as all those who have met me and told me I will always be Madam Speaker,” she remarked when she was given the title.

She was also the chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians and the author of various papers and essays on law and social formation.

Women’s rights, children’s rights, and domestic abuse are all covered by family and land laws.

She also wrote the book “Women in Parliament Dominica, Past and Present.”