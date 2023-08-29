All assembly lines at Toyota’s auto plants in Japan shut down

Toyota’s 14 Japanese auto facilities shut down all 28 vehicle production lines on Tuesday due to a glitch with its computer system that handles incoming auto parts.

According to spokeswoman Sawako Takeda, the automaker does not believe the incident was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause is still being investigated.

Toyota later said that production would resume on Wednesday.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience we have caused,” it added in a statement.

Toyota refused to specify which models would be affected.

The stoppage comes after a lack of computer chips and other auto parts halted production in Asian countries impacted by societal constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

For Japan’s leading manufacturer, which produces the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, and Lexus luxury brand, chip shortages had only lately begun to relieve.

Source : AP