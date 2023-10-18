All Bahamian nationals in Israel have been evacuated

The Bahamas has confirmed that all of its people who sought assistance in leaving Israel have been successfully evacuated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the last Bahamian was evacuated on Monday from Tel Aviv via Athens on a repatriation flight organized by the Canadian government.

Last Monday, Foreign Minister Frederick Mitchell stated that three Bahamians had requested government assistance to evacuate Israel when the war began on October 7.

One Bahamian was able to depart Israel for Morocco, but basketball player Zane Knowles and another other remained.

The ministry expressed gratitude to Canada for accommodating Bahamians on their homecoming flight.

“Repatriation necessitates intricate logistical and security protocols.” This latest endeavor “highlights the importance of diplomacy for The Bahamas and the Davis Administration’s foreign policy agenda focused on consular and crisis issues,” according to the ministry.