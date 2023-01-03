All 4 passengers survive plane crash near Turks and Caicos capital

Four survive aircraft crash off Turks and Caicos Islands

Following an intensive and exhaustive combined operation, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force can confirm the (4) four individuals involved in this morning’s (January 03) aircraft crash were rescued this afternoon around 3.39 pm.

Commenting on the rescue, ag Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Francois thanked the public for their assistance.

“I especially want to thank fisherman Kellison Talbot who did an exceptional job in this rescue. “He displayed courage and selflessness by placing his life on the line. Additionally, from the initial report received, the RTCIPF acted without hesitation by cordoning off a section at the beach and established a Command Centre.

“The Force, along with officials from the Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies, the Fire Department, and Emergency Services all worked tirelessly in our search for the missing individuals.

The Force also extends its gratitude to the Air Support unit from the Coastguard and Customs and Border Protection”.