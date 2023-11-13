All Saints University Offers US$10K Scholarships to Nigerian Students

SVG offers Nigerian students tuition scholarships to study medicine at All Saints University

Tuition scholarships in the amount of $10,000 US dollars will be offered to Nigerian students interested in studying at the All Saints University College of Medicine in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

While in Nigeria, Gonsalves stated that the scholarships will be granted to Bells University students and that he hopes to see some of them at St. Vincent shortly to study medicine.

“The president of the American University of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the branch of All Saints University on the island, Dr. Joshua Yusuf, wrote the government a letter generously announcing that there will be scholarships for students nominated from Bell’s University to pursue degrees leading to Doctor of Medicine; the tuition scholarships are worth up to 10,000 USD”.

Gonsalves expressed thanks to Dr. Yusuf and the entire Saints family, including the American University of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for the kind gesture.

Meanwhile, Gonsalves said that the government has formed an agreement to have exchanges between the Bells University of Technology in Nigeria and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

On Friday, in a press conference, Gonsalves said he would soon be briefing the leadership of the Community College and the officials in the division of higher education.