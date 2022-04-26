All schools will operate for half-day on Friday

The Ministry of Education says permission has been granted for teachers from all schools to be given time off from noon on Friday, 29 April 2022.

The Ministry, in a release, said this decision is based on a request received from the SVG Teachers’ Union for a half-day to allow its members to participate in its 22nd Biennial Convention.

“Principals should ensure that all parents and guardians are duly informed in advance so that they can make the necessary arrangements for their children”, the release stated.

“The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation wishes the new executive and its members a successful convention”.