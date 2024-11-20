Alson Slater’s Final Advocacy for SVG’s Healthcare System

Discover the Inspirational Legacy of Hope and unwavering Faith in the midst of trials

The Hand of God Upon my Life by Alson Slater is more than a book. It’s a heartfelt testimony of resilience, unwavering faith in God, and a call for change in the healthcare system of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Written by Alson Slater before his passing on February 7, 2024, this is a powerful memoir shares his personal journey and sheds light on important issues such as:

Supporting families and caregivers of those facing illness such as, depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Advocating for a much- needed reforms in the healthcare system

Inspiring hope and an effort for justice and change.

Easy to read for all ages, The Hand of God Upon My life makes a thoughtful and impactful gift for loved ones, friends, or anyone seeking motivation

Available in December! Get your copy from Crystal in Glen Village784- 492- 8452

Melva in Barrouallie 784- 533- 4046

Read it, share it and let Alson’s message inspire you today! Cost $25.00 EC Dollars.