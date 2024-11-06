Ambassador Allan Alexander Urges Students to Explore CSME Benefits

MANY OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE THROUGH CSME

St Vincent and the Grenadine’s Ambassador to CARICOM His Excellency Allan Alexander is encouraging students to learn more about the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Addressing a Youth Summit organized by the St. Vincent Grammar School recently, Ambassador Alexander said there are many opportunities available for young people through the CSME.

“Young people can take advantage of educational opportunities in other member states increasing their choices of quality education and specialized programmes, additionally, CSME allows for qualifications earned in one member state to be recognized across other member states, making it easier for young people to work and continue to study abroad,” Ambassador Alexander explained.

The event was hosted through the school’s Business Department on Wednesday October 30th at the National Insurances Services (NIS) conference room.

It was held under the theme “you and me united with CSME.”

Various secondary schools also made short presentations on the topic “Navigating the Blue Economy for Sustainable Entrepreneurship.”

Ambassador Alexander further explained other benefits of the CSME to the students, noting that they are the future leaders of the region.

Meanwhile Head of the Business Department of the St. Vincent Grammar School and Coordinator of the event Roxanne Williams, in her remarks, said this year’s topic aims to inspire and equip the young people to explore entrepreneurship opportunities within the blue economy. –