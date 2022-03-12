Ambassador Bowman addressed over 300 students at National Taiwan University

On Thursday 10th March,2022, St Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Taiwan was pleased to address more than 300 domestic and international students of the National Taiwan University (NTU).

The Ambassador spoke on the topic, Image and impact: St Vincent and the Grenadines non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council 2020-2021.

Ambassador Bowman’s presentation, inclusive of a question and answer segment, lasted from 15:40-17:20 and began in the following manner:

The title of your lecture series, ‘Global Competence with Internationalization at Home’, aptly captures what my country, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was called on to exercise when it was elected to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on the 7th June,2019.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’s election to this seat, having garnered 185 of the 191 votes cast, made it the smallest country in the world ever to hold such a seat.

This record-breaking feat catapulted our tiny country to global prominence, thus the image of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was subjected to scrutiny in the international arena.

The invitation to Ambassador Bowman to serve as a guest lecturer was extended by the Executive Vice President of National Taiwan University, Professor Chiapei Chou, while Thursday’s presentation was moderated by the university’s Vice President for International Affairs, Professor Hsiao-Wei Yuan