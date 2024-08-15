Ambassador Bowman Urges Global Action on Climate Crisis

Ambassador Bowman delivered a powerful speech titled “The Frontline of Climate Change” at the International Partnership Forum for Sustainability, organized by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) on August 8th.

She highlighted the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasizing that small island developing states like ours are on the frontlines of this global crisis.

In her presentation, she included these sobering words from Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, underscoring the severe economic damage we’ve endured over the years.

From Hurricane Lily in 2002 to Beryl in 2024, our nation has faced 10 major weather events, leading to over a billion US dollars in damage.

As our ambassador emphasized, the time for stronger international cooperation and immediate action is now. Together, we must fight to protect our planet and secure a sustainable future for all.