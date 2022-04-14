Ambassador of Egypt to SVG presents letters of credence

H.E. Maher El-Adaway, Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines presented Letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Government House on Monday, April 11, 2022.

During his 3-day visit to the State, Ambassador El-Adaway on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, held bilateral discussions with Dr The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister, Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, and Senator Keisal Peters, Minister of State with Responsibility for Foreign Affairs on areas of mutual interest including climate change, people-to-people exchanges and scholarship opportunities.

The Ambassador also met with Dr Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Rochelle Forde, Speaker of the House of Assembly and H.E. Mr José Manuel Leyva Ventura, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

Prior to his current post, Ambassador El-Adaway who has many years of service within the diplomatic service of the Arab Republic of Egypt, served as Ambassador of Egypt to Malawi, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador of Egypt to Liberia and Deputy Secretary-General of Egypt Africa Fund. Ambassador El-Adaway also served in Egypt’s Missions in Germany, Uruguay, Ghana, Sweden and Yemen.

Ambassador El-Adaway is multilingual in speaking English, German, French and Spanish.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade welcomes Ambassador El-Adaway and looks forward to the deepening of relations between the Governments and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which established diplomatic relations on November 16, 2010.