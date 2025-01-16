Ambassador Gilchrist Assumes Chairmanship of OAS (CIDI)

On January 15, 2025, Her Excellency Louise Gaylene Gilchrist, Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, accepted the chairmanship of the OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI).

The Organisation of American States (OAS) General Assembly and CIDI talk to each other directly. CIDI’s job is to provide a place where policymakers can talk and make decisions about partnerships for integral development, which focusses on promoting social, economic, and sustainable development as a whole.

As the new Chair of CIDI, Ambassador Gilchrist stated, “CIDI will focus its attention on various sectors of the population in the Americas, including the youth, rural communities, and indigenous and Afro-descendent communities, with a view to sharing perspectives and unearthing solutions to the various issues affecting and impacting their daily lives, living, livelihoods, and productivity.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs congratulates the Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to OAS, Her Excellency Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, on the new appointment of the Chair of the OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI).