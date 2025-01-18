Ambassador King Appointed Co-Facilitator for UNESC Consultations

Her Excellency Ms. Inga Rhonda King; Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations has been appointed to serve as co-facilitator for an open and transparent consultative process for the ministerial declaration of the high-level segment of the 2025 session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and High-Level Political Forum.

Ambassador King, has been appointed to serve alongside His Excellency Mr. Jakub Kulhánek, Permanent Representative of Czechia to the United Nations.

Additionally, for 2025, Ambassador King will lead, alongside His Excellency Mr. Olivier Maes, Permanent Representative of Luxembourg, an inter-governmental process to prepare for a comprehensive review of the progress achieved in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well- being, in accordance with General Assembly resolution 73/2 of 10 October 2018.