Ambassador Lewis leads SVG delegation to EWIPA Conference in Dublin

Ambassador Lewis leads SVG delegation to EWIPA Conference on Explosive Weapons in Dublin

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and 81 other States, formally endorsed the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences Arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas (EWIPA).

States, including representatives from international organisations, civic society, and survivors from war affected countries, gathered at Dublin Castle in Ireland on November 17-18, 2022, for this high-level conference to adopt the declaration, after it being finalised at the consultations held in Geneva, Switzerland on June 17, 2022.

The declaration marks the culmination of almost three years of consultations led by Ireland, involving member States, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and civil-society organizations, including the International Network on Explosive Weapons (INEW). The declaration’s focus is to address the devastating and long-lasting humanitarian impact of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

The delegation included H.E. Cenio Lewis, Non-Resident Ambassador to Ireland and High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland & Dr Christopher Stange, Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Northern Ireland.

Ambassador Lewis made a plenary statement on behalf of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and laid a flower at the memorial of the unknown civilian in Dublin Castle Gardens in remembrance of all those who have died through the use of explosives.