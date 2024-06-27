Ambassador Santana Emphasizes Bolivarianism, Regional Integration

Venezuela’s Ambassador to St. Vincent Francisco Perez Santana, speaking in Kingstown on Thursday, said that when President Hugo Chavez came to office, Venezuela incorporated Bolivarianism.

The Ambassador was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony dubbed “Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Caribbean Unity and Solidarity.”.

Perez Santana stated that since then, Venezuela has strived for greater independence and citizen consciousness, which President Maduro has maintained.

The Ambassador stated that the Bolivarianism Revolution sustains the policy of regional integration in remembrance of the principle of independence as part of the struggle against imperialism, the enemy of Caribbean integration.

