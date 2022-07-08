The Ministry would like to inform the general public that the report (as was circulated on social media) that there was no gas for the ambulance to take a shooting victim from the Chateaubelair Smart Hospital to Kingstown Hospitals is far from the truth.

Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the Ministry, it is confirmed that the ambulance in question had sufficient gasoline to transport the patient to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

However, the Ministry is conducting further investigation into the matter to ascertain the reason why the patient was not transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with the Ambulance stationed at the Chateaubelair Smart Hospital.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this incident.

Ambulance had enough gas but failed to transport shooting victim