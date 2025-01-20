AA Flight 909 Reportedly Suffers Blown Tire Upon Landing

American Airlines Flight 909 Incident Argyle Airport (AIA) St Vincent

On Monday afternoon, American Airlines flight 909, travelling from Miami, suffered a blown tyre shortly after landing the at Argyle Airport (AIA) in St. Vincent.

The aircraft came to an abrupt stop shortly after landing, as reported by James Bacchus, a regular plane spotter. “Shortly after landing, I heard a loud bang when it was passing the terminal building, and then I saw smoke coming from the landing gear area.”

The firefighters promptly attended to the aircraft, leading to the evacuation of its passengers. Currently, there are no documented instances of injury among passengers.

The aircraft employed for the route was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a twin-jet configuration.

Airport officials have yet to provide a report on the matter.

This marks the second occurrence that American Airlines has experienced at Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent. On June 5, 2021, an incident involving a “bird strike” led to the rejection of takeoff by the airline’s Boeing 737 Max 8.

Boeing has been facing a number of problems, including safety issues, production issues, and supply chain problems.