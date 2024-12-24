American Airlines cutting several intl. flights in 2025

American Airlines (AAL0.00%) will be doing a little less international travel next year, apparently because it won’t have the planes it needs to do so. The airline said it will be putting off a number of new routes thanks to Boeing (BA+0.67%) fulfilling jetliner orders more slowly than expected, travel industry news site The Points Guy first reported.

“As a result of ongoing Boeing 787 delivery delays, American is adjusting service on certain routes in spring 2025 to ensure we are able to re-accommodate customers on affected flights,” American said in a statement provided to Quartz. “We’ll be proactively reaching out to our impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements and remain committed to mitigating the impact of these Boeing delays while continuing to offer a comprehensive global network.”

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

American said that it will not be cancelling any routes because of the delays, but it will be starting some routes later than expected: