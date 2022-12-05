American Airlines direct flights from Miami to BVI starts June 2023

American Airlines to fly direct to BVI starting June 2023

United States-based American Airlines will begin direct flights from Miami, Florida to the British Virgin Islands in June 2023.

The announcement was made on Friday by BVI Works Minister Kye Rymer who hailed it as a breakthrough for the country.

He said the airline will utilize the Embraer E-175 aircraft which can operate with the Terrance B Lettsome’s current airport length.

Rymer said the airline’s decision to resume flights with the territory demonstrates their overwhelming confidence in the BVI and the territory’s tourism product.

“We are very happy to welcome back American Airlines to the British Virgin Islands. This venture to have direct flights between Miami and the British Virgin Islands will make it significantly easier, faster and more affordable for persons from around the world to come to the British Virgin Islands, which is one of the must-visit tourist destinations in the world,” Rymer stated. “Our residents will also benefit from convenient connections for business and leisure travel to dozens of destinations across American’s route network.”

Meanwhile, the Vice-president of American Airlines – Miami, Juan Carlos Liscano said this year’s demand remained strong for Miami travel and that the airline was looking forward to further growth in 2023 “with a new and unique destination in the Caribbean that our customers love – the British Virgin Islands.”

