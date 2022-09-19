American Airlines drops 4 Caribbean flights

American Airlines is dropping four Caribbean flights as the airline expands in Austin, Texas.

The airline will end service on the following four flights:

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — Las Américas International Airport near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)

DFW — Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Martin (SXM)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) — SDQ

PHL — Cibao International Airport near Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI)

American cites reduced demand as the reason to cut the routes. The carrier will continue serving each outstation from other domestic hubs.

However, it isn’t all bad news for travellers heading south of the border. The carrier did add a new route to Mexico in this week’s schedule update.

The carrier will connect Phoenix with a new 888-mile nonstop to Monterrey, Mexico, that’ll launch on Jan. 10. This new daily service will be operated by regional affiliate Envoy Air on an Embraer E175.