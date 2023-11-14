American Airlines to offer second flight to Antigua in Summer 2024

American Airlines expands service to Antigua & Barbuda for summer 2024

American Airlines has announced plans to expand its Caribbean routes for the approaching Summer 2024, with Antigua being a significant benefit.

American Airlines will add a second daily nonstop flight from Miami to Antigua beginning June 5, 2024, extending its double daily nonstop service until September 3, 2024. This change is expected to accommodate the increased demand for flights to Antigua and Barbuda during the summer months.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez, expressed excitement over the new service, saying, “We are thrilled with this announcement of additional service by American Airlines.” He underlined the second flight’s smart scheduling, which aligns with attempts to increase airlift into the location and sustain business during the customary shoulder season.

The tourism minister stated that visitor arrivals from the region had increased as of September 2023, emphasising the importance of the US market for the resort.

In partnership with resort, cruise, tour operator, and airline partners, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s US Office undertook an intensive roadshow encompassing over 38 cities during Fall/Winter season.