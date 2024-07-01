American Airlines launches Daily Flights to Dominica From October 13

American Airlines to begin daily flights

American Airlines will begin daily flights to Dominica on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

This is according to Destination Marketing Manager of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) Andia Ravariere, who made the disclosure during a WCMF press conference on Thursday.

“Coming from the US, American Airlines will get you to us,” she said. “As of now we are seeing two times a week flights, that is on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but from October 13, to October 31, will start its daily flights to ensure that you make it to the World Creole Music Festival 2024.”

According to Ravariere, LIAT2020 currently operates in Dominica, Antigua, Barbados, and St Lucia on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, “And Sunrise Airways connecting Dominica to Antigua, St Kitts, and St Lucia.”

She added that Sunrise Airways operates six days a week offering daily flights into Dominica and Antigua with onward connections to other destinations.

“We are extremely excited to announce that Sunrise Airways has introduced promotional fees,” Ravariere revealed. “Effective Friday, September 27, a special round trip fare of US$299 inclusive [of] all tax, [for] travel from St Kitts, Antigua and St Lucia.”

She mentioned further that this promotion rate will be available for the travel period October 20, to October 30.