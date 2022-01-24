American Airlines scraps 800-plus flights to Charlotte Douglas airport

American Airlines Group Inc. has slashed thousands of flights across its network for the month of March, including 806 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airline did not give a reason why it cut the flights.

As reported this week and confirmed by the carrier, most of the flight changes by American are targeted at its most popular U.S. hubs. That includes CLT, which had the fourth-highest number of cuts for March made between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 — behind Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, respectively.

An AA said that customers who are affected have already been notified about changes to their itinerary.

All customers will still be able to reach their destinations and if the new schedule doesn’t work for them, they can seek a refund.

Charlotte Douglas is American’s second-largest hub.

A Business Journals analysis of flight data provided by Cirium Inc. identified a slew of cuts to American’s schedule in March. The bulk of the changes were implemented during the week that commenced Jan. 10.

At Charlotte Douglas, where American is by far the dominant carrier, the airline had 17,419 flights for March scheduled as of Jan. 10, down from 18,225 on Jan. 3. It marked a reduction of more than 78,000 seats.

