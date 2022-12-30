In March 2023, American Airlines will make changes to Its boarding process

American Airlines Is Making Changes To Its Boarding Process

American Airlines passengers will soon have another early-boarding option. Frequent flier members will be permitted to board earlier in March 2023.

American Airlines revamped AAdvantage. Loyalty Point Rewards replaced Loyalty Choice Rewards as the program’s currency. The revamp allows for more frequent perk earning.

AAdvantage members can access new rewards after collecting 15,000 Loyalty Points but before reaching Gold status. Those who exceed the threshold will receive Group 5 boarding and the choice of two Loyalty Point Rewards:

One trip with priority boarding, security, and check-in.

Five discount vouchers.

The new incentive removes the single-ticket mileage cap in March 2023.

Current boarding

Oneworld’s nine boarding categories include preboarding. Group 1 passengers include first-class ticket holders, active-duty US military with ID, AAdvantage Executive Platinum members, and business class passengers on 2-class aircraft.

AAdvantage Platinum Pro members, oneworld Emerald members, and business class passengers on planes with three or more cabins board in Group 2. AAdvantage Platinum and oneworld Sapphire members make up Group 3.

Next year, many passengers may be in this category. Members who reach the initial Loyalty Point barrier receive priority check-in, security, and Group 4 boarding for one trip (the other being five preferred seat coupons). AAdvantage Gold members, oneworld Ruby passengers, premium economy travelers, Priority boarding buyers, qualifying business travelers, and Citi / AAdvantage Executive cardmembers also board in this category.

American Airlines revamped its rewards program.

AAdvantage members who earn 15,000 points a year receive Group 5 boarding. They’ll share this block with Main Cabin Extra passengers, excluding Basic Economy and AAdvantage® cardholders.

AAdvantage members can board Group 6 regardless of status. Group 7 economy passengers follow. Group 8 seats basic economy passengers on Europe and South America flights. Group 9 includes domestic and Canada, Central America, Mexico, and Caribbean flights.

Source : simpleflying