American Airlines to Offer Twice-Weekly Flights to South Caicos

American Airlines has added a new international destination to its route network. From February 2025, the carrier will fly from Miami to South Caicos Airport (XSC) in Turks & Caicos, becoming the first international airline to touch down at the airport.

The new service will launch on February 15th, 2025, and will operate twice per week (Wednesdays and Saturdays). The flight schedule is outlined below:

Envoy Air will operate the route on behalf of American Airlines with its Embraer E175 aircraft. The latest data from ch-aviation shows that Envoy Air currently has 120 E175s in its fleet, each seating a total of 76 passengers, 12 of which are first class seats.

In a statement reported by The Points Guy, American Airlines’ Managing Director of Global Network Planning, Jason Reisinger, shared their excitement at the route launch, saying,

“American has flown to Turks and Caicos for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to announce the only nonstop service from the U.S. to South Caicos starting next February. Customers from across North America will now have faster and more convenient access to this idyllic island and all that it offers.”