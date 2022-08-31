American Airlines will begin offering daily non-stop flights to St Vincent

St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) announced Tuesday that American Airlines will begin daily flights to the island in March 2023.

As of Friday, March 3, 2023, Miami-St Vincent daily nonstop flights will begin.

“American Airlines will be the first international carrier to offer daily service from North America to Argyle International Airport, opening up the destination ahead of upcoming investments,” the SVGTA said in a press release.

There are currently two flights per week from Miami International Airport to St Vincent.

On December 15th 2018, American Airlines began flying to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.