Beginning Saturday, December 7, American Airlines will commence TWO new routes to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Once a week from Charlotte, North Carolina, and JFK, New York.

On Friday Minister of Tourism Carlos James said; “We welcome this news of additional flights to our beautiful island as we continue to increase air access to support the build-out of our tourism industry. Tourism is undoubtedly the largest contributor to our GDP, and as Minister of Tourism I am humbled to be leading this transformation of our tourism industry”.

“We can’t underscore enough the importance of ALL our tourism stakeholders in creating the product we call destination Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Thank you for your continued partnership and being a part of this transformation”.