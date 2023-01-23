American businessman shot dead on Bequia, St Vincent

US businessman shot dead on SVG
On Saturday night, a 62-year-old American businessman was shot dead on Bequia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.
A video provided by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force showed Frankie Gooding, a local, getting shot multiple times as he boarded a vehicle with a buddy.
Gooding was transferred to Port Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police have urged the public for help in identifying Gooding’s killer.
The death toll in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has risen to two.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.