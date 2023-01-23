Monday, January 23
American businessman shot dead on Bequia, St Vincent

US businessman shot dead on SVG

On Saturday night, a 62-year-old American businessman was shot dead on Bequia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A video provided by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force showed Frankie Gooding, a local, getting shot multiple times as he boarded a vehicle with a buddy.

Gooding was transferred to Port Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police have urged the public for help in identifying Gooding’s killer.

The death toll in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has risen to two.

