American Launches Weekly Nonstop Flights from NYC to St Lucia

New planned service on American Airlines from New York

Beginning Dec. 7, American Airlines will kick off a new weekly nonstop flight between New York’s all-important John F. Kennedy International Airport and Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport.

The new route will operate every Saturday, with round trip service operated on Boeing 737 aircraft, American Airlines confirmed to Caribbean Journal.

Are you planning a vacation to the “Helen of the West Indies?” Don’t miss our recent coverage of the island’s premier adventure hotel, Anse Chastanet, and an emerging wellness-focused destination at the beloved Bay Gardens resort collection.

Of course, you should know that Saint Lucia is a layered, complex place to visit, with two major “poles”: the south coast, anchored by places like Vieux Fort and Soufriere; and the northern portion of the island, home to hotspots like Rodney Bay, Reduit Beach, Pigeon Point and, most recently, the new Point Hardy Golf Club (the most exciting new golf course in the Caribbean in years).

That means when you’re choosing a Saint Lucia getaway, you need to decide where you want to be (it’s a long, two hour drive between the two corners of the island). The south coast is home to the famous three-walled luxury resorts like Jade Mountain and Ladera, and many of its honeymoon hotspots (think the Viceroy Sugar Beach, for one). That’s along with the world-famous Orlando’s restaurant, one that regularly ranks among the top 50 in the Caribbean.

In the more cosmopolitan north, you’ll find outstanding restaurant and bars, buzzing nightlife and many of the island’s most complete resorts, from the aforementioned Bay Gardens portfolio (which is adding another new resort next year) to Sandals’ trio of Saint Lucia resorts to Cap Maison, one of our favorites for its quintessentially Saint Lucian take on Caribbean luxury.