American tourist reportedly suffers fatal heart attack on La Soufriere Mountain

The death of a female American tourist on the La Soufriere trail is now under investigation by police in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

A reliable source told St Vincent Times that the woman and her partner were on honeymoon in the Southern Caribbean island.

The couple was reportedly returning from the summit when the female, 25, reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The incident occurred on September 15.

St Vincent’s La Soufriere volcano is a popular hiking spot for visitors. The volcano last erupted in April 2021.