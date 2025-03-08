Amish children in NY face compulsory vaccination as court crushes religious freedom

Amish children in NY face compulsory vaccination as court ruling crushes religious freedom

In a chilling blow to religious freedom, Amish children in New York are now being forced to receive vaccinations against their families’ deeply held beliefs—under threat of massive fines and exclusion from their own private schools.

The ruling, handed down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on March 3, 2025, marks a dark milestone in government overreach, stripping one of America’s most peaceful religious communities of their constitutional rights.

The Amish, known for their steadfast commitment to faith and self-sufficiency, have long resisted government-mandated medical interventions. For centuries, they have lived apart from modern society, rejecting outside interference in their way of life.

But under New York’s repeal of religious exemptions—a law pushed through in the wake of a 2019 measles outbreak—the Amish were given an impossible choice: violate their conscience by vaccinating their children or face crippling financial penalties and educational exile.

And now, the state has made its position brutally clear. Reports indicate that Amish families and schools have already been hit with fines totaling $118,000 for refusing to comply.

The Second Circuit’s ruling dismissed Amish objections, arguing that the repeal of religious exemptions is “neutral” and applies to all children, regardless of whether they attend public, private, or parochial schools. The court insisted that the law serves a compelling public health interest—despite carving out medical exemptions for those with a doctor’s note while denying the same protection to those with religious objections.

This double standard is glaring. The Amish aren’t asking for special treatment—they’re simply asking to be left alone to live by their faith, a right the First Amendment is supposed to protect.

Reaction to the ruling has been swift and furious. Social media has erupted with outrage, with posts on X calling it a “horrific violation of basic freedoms.” One user warned, “If they can force this on the Amish, no one’s rights are safe.” Another pointed out the hypocrisy: “New York claims it’s about safety, but they’ll let unvaccinated kids in with a doctor’s note—just not a prayer.”

This sentiment underscores a growing concern that the crackdown on religious exemptions is part of a broader effort to erode individual liberties under the guise of public health. Several states, including California, Connecticut, and Maine, have already followed New York’s lead, stripping away religious exemptions in recent years.

The targeting of the Amish is particularly egregious given their insular lifestyle. Unlike large urban communities, Amish schools are small, private, and community-run, posing minimal risk of mass disease outbreaks. Their estimated 25,000 residents in New York live largely apart from mainstream society, making the state’s public health justification for forced vaccination appear flimsy at best.

Despite this, New York officials have leaned on the 2018-2019 measles outbreak—primarily centered in other unvaccinated groups—to justify steamrolling the Amish’s rights. Critics argue this is a manufactured excuse, with the state choosing heavy-handed enforcement rather than reasonable alternatives, such as voluntary vaccination campaigns.

A Legal Precedent with Dangerous Consequences

Legal experts warn that this ruling sets a dangerous precedent. The Amish had based their challenge on Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972), a Supreme Court case that upheld their right to exempt their children from compulsory high school education on religious grounds. But the Second Circuit brushed aside these arguments, claiming that mandatory vaccinations do not fundamentally alter the Amish way of life in the same way.

That reasoning, however, ignores a crucial reality: forcing a child to receive a medical intervention against their parents’ religious beliefs is a direct assault on their autonomy and identity.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, along with 19 other states, had filed a legal brief supporting the Amish, denouncing New York’s actions as harassment against a group that “wants only to live out their faith amongst themselves.” He warned that the state’s penalties—including reports of threats to seize Amish school property—are blatant violations of First Amendment protections. The court’s refusal to acknowledge these concerns only adds to the growing outrage.

This ruling isn’t just about public health—it’s about government control. By steamrolling religious communities into compliance, the state is setting a precedent that could soon be used against anyone who dares to defy its mandates.

This case is far from settled. Legal challenges are already in motion, and calls for Supreme Court intervention are growing louder. But one thing is clear: the Amish are now on the front lines of the battle for religious freedom in America.

Their quiet resilience in the face of tyranny is a stark reminder that when the government tramples on one group’s rights, it’s only a matter of time before it comes for the rest of us.