Arnos Vale Sporting Complex will receive a $2.3 million dollar upgrade

Approximately 2.3 million dollars have been earmarked to facilitate upgrades to the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday, August 23rd at the National Sports Council between K-Electric Company Ltd and Browne’s Design and Construction Services Ltd and the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines to carry out the renovations.

Work will be carried out on the Double Decker Stand, the Frank Thomas Stand, the Bleachers, the Michael Findlay Pavilion, the Administrative Building and the Media Centre.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Raymond Ryan explained that the completion of repairs will enable the facility to host local, regional and international games in an effort to generate additional revenue.

Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Hon Frederick Stephenson said Amos Vale has “one of the best cricket grounds in our region,” therefore, the grounds must be maintained with certain upgrades to meet international standards.

Renovations are expected to begin in September of this year.