Andrea King is the new Miss Guyana World 2022

Andrea King is the new Miss Guyana World. The Georgetown beauty outshined nine other contestants at the National Cultural Centre last evening to win the Victoria Regia crown.

Arian Richmond and Trevlind Harry were the runner-ups.

King will be the first Miss Guyana to compete on the Miss World stage since 2019.

Apart from the Miss Guyana title, King won the Multimedia Challenge, the People’s Choice award and the Head-to-Head challenge.

King has a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Guyana and she works in the telecommunications industry.

Her “Beauty with a Purpose” project centres around teaching children financial literacy under the theme ‘Learning about money, before earning money’.