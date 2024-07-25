Canouan man died due to Myocardial infarction post-mortem reveals

Update on the Death of Andrew Carlisle Compton of Canouan

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wishes to provide an update to the media and general public regarding a partially decomposed body that was found in Friendship, Canouan.

On July 23, 2024, Police received a report that the body of Mr. Andrew Carlisle Compton, a 57- year-old Labourer from Friendship, Canouan, was discovered in his home at the aforementioned address. A subsequent post-mortem examination carried out on Mr. Compton’s body on July 24, 2024, determined that the cause of death was due to a Myocardial infarction.

No foul play is suspected.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force sympathizes with the friends and family of Mr. Andrew Carlisle Compton.