Suspect in Custody Following Shooting of Andrew Williams

Police Investigating Homicide in Fountain

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Fountain at approximately 6:00 p.m. on January 2, 2025.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Andrew Williams, a 41-year-old resident of Fountain, sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso.

Williams was immediately rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

Police received reports of the incident and promptly responded to the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, collecting several exhibits to assist with the investigation.

A suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting with inquiries. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with information that could aid the investigation to come forward. Persons with relevant details are encouraged to contact the following numbers:

Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 458-4200

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Public Relations Office: (784) 485-6891

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Williams during this difficult time and remains dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice.