Angela Bassett lawyers send cease-and-desist letter to Antigua govt

One week after actress Angela Bassett was nameda Tourism Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, lawyers representing the actress issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Tourism in relation to the use of her name and image without proper authorisation.

The correspondence came from attorneys at Fox Rothschild LLP.

The letter has requested that the Tourism Board immediately stop using Bassett’s name and or image in connection with any marketing or promotional efforts. This is until the parties have entered into a standard Release Agreement that authorises such use.

The Tourism Board has been given until May 15 to acknowledge receipt of the correspondence.

The Hollywood star recently visited the Caribbean Island of Antigua and Barbuda. Commenting on the development at today’s Post Cabinet media briefing, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Lionel Hurst explained the lawyer from the letter is attempting to ensure two things, “First that there are no tax liabilities attached to Angela Bassett’s agreement or agreeing to be a tourism ambassador and second, if you are a US citizen and you agree to act on behalf of a foreign government, you also require in some instances a licence almost from the State Department listing you as a foreign agent.”

He claims the lawyers just want to ensure ‘no liability attaches to her.”