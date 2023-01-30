Anguilla: Blowing Point Ferry Terminal Officially Opens

On Friday January 20, 2023, during an official ceremony at Blowing Point, the newly constructed Ferry Terminal was officially opened.

The development is seen as quite relevant for the further development of Anguillan tourism and the experience of visitor who arrive by boat to the island.

The first group of passengers departed the new Terminal on Monday 30 January.

The government of Anguilla says AASPA, its Service Partners and the contractors will continue to work to ensure that all processes are streamlined and the guest experience is elevated.