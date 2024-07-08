Member States in the OECS are standing united in the face of the catastrophic damages caused by Hurricane Beryl. The Government of Anguilla has announced a financial contribution of XCD $500,000 to be divided equally between Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for hurricane relief efforts.

In an Official Statement released on July 5, 2024, the Honourable Premier, Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster stated:

“The catastrophic damage to Carriacou, Petit Martinique, Union Island and others reminds us of Anguilla’s plight following Hurricane Irma in 2017 and confirms that global warming and our position as Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean make us interconnected, interrelated, and mutually vulnerable.

In Anguilla’s time of distress and need, the region stood in solidarity and came to our aid. It is now our turn to help our brothers and sisters in the Windward Islands. To this end, Executive Council has approved a financial contribution of XCD $500,000.00 to be divided equally between Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for hurricane relief and recovery efforts.”

Director General of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules has commended Anguilla for their support to the tri-island state of Grenada, and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

“Hurricane Beryl, which is the earliest Category 4 Atlantic Hurricane on record to form in the hurricane season, serves as a stark reminder of our vulnerability as a region to the challenges of climate change impacts. Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, the actions of the Government of Anguilla serve as a positive ray of hope in these woeful circumstances and exemplify regional integration at its best. The OECS commends the government and people of Anguilla for their generosity to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”